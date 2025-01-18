"The Raising Cain Show", 1-18-25: Historic Justice in the Making!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Join us on Intentional with host Mic Rosado BSN as we dive into a groundbreaking effort led by Rachel Rodriguez Esq to open Grand Jury Criminal Investigations into Covid Hospital Protocol Deaths using RICO charges.
Tune in for:
-- Insights into the Oklahoma initiative
-- Stories of victims & families seeking accountability
-- Legal and medical perspectives on Covid protocols
Together, let's uncover the truth and demand justice.
Follow us for updates, and let’s amplify this crucial conversation!