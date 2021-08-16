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August 13, 2021 In the News with Mike Dakkak
A Warrior Calls’ Christopher James joined ITN to expose the truth about the differences between common law and the legal world. Christopher tied it all together with the Covid19 pandemic and the massive control central bankers hold on free peoples all over the world.
Christopher’s July 14th & 15th live streams that Bitchute blocked (and also again on August 9, 2021) can be found here: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/awarriorcalls
Read more about Christopher’s work and eye-opening research at www.awarriorcalls.com.
Join Christopher James’ Telegram Group here: www.t.me/aWarriorCalls
And find Christopher at the below platforms:
Live Stream Link: aWarriorCalls.com/LiveStream
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4xG9TWLBIuWZuGXwVaS20w?
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/awarriorcalls
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/K6tBDPiVYwHO/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-443257
Mirror video:
https://itnshow.com/2021/08/13/christopher-james-on-the-central-bankers-covid-and-common-law-vs-the-legal-world/
https://rumble.com/vl4azn-christopher-james-on-the-central-bankers-covid-and-common-law-vs.-the-legal.html