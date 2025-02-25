Haitham Jaber, Resilience and Creativity Behind Bars

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Haitham Jaber, a released prisoner from Hares, Salfit, spent 23 years in detention. During this time, he authored six novels and multiple poetry collections, using his creativity to stay resilient in the face of adversity. His work reflects the power of the human spirit, even in the harshest circumstances.
Reporting: Mohammed Somrain
Filmed: 02/02/2025
