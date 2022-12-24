Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Dr. Kevin Stillwagon Response to the “I Got the Jab and I’m Fine” Crowd
254 views
channel image
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published a day ago |
Shop now

https://gnews.org/articles/620844

Summary：12/20/2022 Dr. Kevin Stillwagon: I'll give you five reasons why you got the vaccine but nothing bad happened to you. The effects of this shot are cumulative. So my advice is to never ever get one of these shots again.

Keywords
bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidhydroxychloroquineivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscrolfgmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangewhisleblowers movementhpayvaccine disastergfashionhcnhdo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket