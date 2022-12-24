Dr. Kevin Stillwagon Response to the “I Got the Jab and I’m Fine” Crowd

https://gnews.org/articles/620844
Summary：12/20/2022 Dr. Kevin Stillwagon: I'll give you five reasons why you got the vaccine but nothing bad happened to you. The effects of this shot are cumulative. So my advice is to never ever get one of these shots again.
