Situation Update, Mar 16, 2023 - Global financial CONTAGION is a runaway train wreck (feat. Gregory Mannarino)

0:00 Intro

3:35 Lead Contamination

12:00 Banking Crisis

30:05 Cancer Study

37:10 Pension Failures

40:20 Interview with Gregory Mannarino





- Latest news on the potential collapse of Credit Suisse and the imploding banking system

- Lead testing results for popular Moringa products sold on Amazon.com

- Why BANANAS are anti-cancer superfoods (yum yum!)

- Why PENSIONS are in deep trouble as banking failures accelerate and spread globally

- Bombshell interview with Gregory Mannarino about global financial contagion

- Credit Suisse looks likely to FAIL, causing counterparty risk across the USA

- How US banking asset shortfall could reach $4 trillion as the Fed raises interest rates

- #Crypto connection? Two of three failed US banks were crypto leaders... targeted?

- Why Mannarino urges people to get out of fiat and into silver, gold, crypto or other hard assets

- Mannarino's predictions for Federal Reserve interest rate action this year





For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport





NaturalNews videos would not be possible without you, as always we remain passionately dedicated to our mission of educating people all over the world on the subject of natural healing remedies and personal liberty (food freedom, medical freedom, the freedom of speech, etc.). Together, we’re helping create a better world, with more honest food labeling, reduced chemical contamination, the avoidance of toxic heavy metals and vastly increased scientific transparency.





▶️ Every dollar you spend at the Health Ranger Store goes toward helping us achieve important science and content goals for humanity: https://www.healthrangerstore.com/

▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: https://www.naturalnews.com/Readerregistration.html

▶️ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport

▶️ Join Our Social Network: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

▶️ Check In Stock Products at: https://PrepWithMike.com





🔴 Brighteon.Social: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

🔴 Parler: https://parler.com/#/user/naturalnews

🔴 Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/naturalnews

🔴 Gab: https://gab.ai/NaturalNews

🔴 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/naturalnews

🔴 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/HealthRangerReport

🔴 Mewe: https://mewe.com/i/health.ranger

🔴 Spreely: https://www.spreely.com/page/NaturalNews

🔴 PureSocialNetwork: https://puresocialnetwork.com/profile/?NaturalNews/

🔴 Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/realhealthrangerstore/