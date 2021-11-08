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Meet The ORIGINAL Alex Jones 'William Cooper' | Alex Jones Only Bill Cooper Interview
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263 views • November 08, 2021
Meet Bill Cooper MURDERED by the U.S government
Meet The ORIGINAL Alex Jones 'William Cooper' Alex Jones Only Bill Cooper Interview Nov 10, 2021
Bill Cooper is a man everyone should know about. Few actually do. There should be statues of this man in every town across America! There never will be.. He tried to do the right thing, when nobody else even cared what the 'right thing' was. His words are more important now than ever! His message is more true now than ever! He warned of the world we live in today, when I for one, couldn't even imagine it coming to this. He was murdered for telling the truth, and living by his morals and convictions. A true patriot hero! Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or special interest, personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use. All copyrighted materials contained herein belong to their respective copyright holders, I do not claim ownership over any of these materials.
Meet The ORIGINAL Alex Jones 'William Cooper' Alex Jones Only Bill Cooper Interview Nov 10, 2021
Bill Cooper is a man everyone should know about. Few actually do. There should be statues of this man in every town across America! There never will be.. He tried to do the right thing, when nobody else even cared what the 'right thing' was. His words are more important now than ever! His message is more true now than ever! He warned of the world we live in today, when I for one, couldn't even imagine it coming to this. He was murdered for telling the truth, and living by his morals and convictions. A true patriot hero! Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or special interest, personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use. All copyrighted materials contained herein belong to their respective copyright holders, I do not claim ownership over any of these materials.
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