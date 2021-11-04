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(Nov 3, 2021) Senior Trump advisor Peter Navarro provides a very interesting behind the scenes look concerning (murdering narcissistic sociopath) Anthony Fauci during the COVID plandemic. Navarro seems to fully understand the seriousness of the death jab situation and is currently getting himself well ahead of the ball. President Trump had better take note and do the same!
Peter Navarro: https://peternavarro.com/
Stew Peters: http://stewpeters.tv/
Full Stew Peters interview with Peter Navarro: https://rumble.com/voob07-peter-navarro-strap-fauci-in-a-chair-make-him-confess-his-crimes.html