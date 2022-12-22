Create New Account
Luciferian Family Heir Nathan Reynolds Exposes Exploitation Empires of the Elite (Part 1)
Counter Culture Mom
Published a day ago |

Nathan Reynolds left The Reynolds Family’s empire behind when the cost to receive his inheritance was the life of his first born daughter. As a young boy Nathan’s innocence and body were used as a currency to purchase influence and power by his deep-rooted Luciferian family members. His grandfather working within the shielding of The Knights of Columbus traumatized and exploited children to further advance The Secret Order’s agendas. Nathan reveals the depravity of The Jesuits and other oath keeping societies who used blackmail, pedophilia, and even child sacrifice to empower their kingdom’s tyrannical takeover. Many well-known and influential individuals from politicians, police, and even pastors are willing to sell their souls to gain the world. But even amidst the Radical Intelligent Evil the survivors of these torments are choosing to fight back and wage a war of redemption against the cowards of control. The new Reynolds family is on a quest to see the captives of crime and cowardice set free.



TAKEAWAYS


How radical intelligent evil hides in plain sight


Luciferians commit heinous crimes after making a cannibalistic covenant with evil spirits


What led Nathan to become a hitman for hire to kill pedophiles and traffickers


Mind control experiment and child prostitution rings running rampant in Lake Havasu, AZ



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Nathan’s Interview Part 2: https://bit.ly/3FSlQ3S  

Snatched From the Flames Book: https://amzn.to/3sg6Dl1

Snatched From the Flames Audiobook (Chapter 1): https://youtu.be/Cz9d-NlmSSQ

Nathan’s Standing For The Truth speech: https://bit.ly/3ghvSxG


🔗 CONNECT WITH NATHAN REYNOLDS

Join The LINEN RAILROAD SERVER: https://discord.gg/RjxEuHaMvD

Website: snatchedfromtheflames.com

Personal Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/natandchelsea.reynolds.5/

Ministry Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groups/becomingalinenite

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/NathanReynolds


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM 

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/theCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2021 Recap & 2022 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021

Give Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/



