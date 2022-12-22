Luciferian Family Heir Nathan Reynolds Exposes Exploitation Empires of the Elite (Part 1)

Nathan Reynolds left The Reynolds Family’s empire behind when the cost to receive his inheritance was the life of his first born daughter. As a young boy Nathan’s innocence and body were used as a currency to purchase influence and power by his deep-rooted Luciferian family members. His grandfather working within the shielding of The Knights of Columbus traumatized and exploited children to further advance The Secret Order’s agendas. Nathan reveals the depravity of The Jesuits and other oath keeping societies who used blackmail, pedophilia, and even child sacrifice to empower their kingdom’s tyrannical takeover. Many well-known and influential individuals from politicians, police, and even pastors are willing to sell their souls to gain the world. But even amidst the Radical Intelligent Evil the survivors of these torments are choosing to fight back and wage a war of redemption against the cowards of control. The new Reynolds family is on a quest to see the captives of crime and cowardice set free.
TAKEAWAYS
How radical intelligent evil hides in plain sight
Luciferians commit heinous crimes after making a cannibalistic covenant with evil spirits
What led Nathan to become a hitman for hire to kill pedophiles and traffickers
Mind control experiment and child prostitution rings running rampant in Lake Havasu, AZ
Nathan's Interview Part 2: https://bit.ly/3FSlQ3S
Snatched From the Flames Book: https://amzn.to/3sg6Dl1
Snatched From the Flames Audiobook (Chapter 1): https://youtu.be/Cz9d-NlmSSQ
Nathan's Standing For The Truth speech: https://bit.ly/3ghvSxG
Join The LINEN RAILROAD SERVER: https://discord.gg/RjxEuHaMvD
Website: snatchedfromtheflames.com
Personal Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/natandchelsea.reynolds.5/
Ministry Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groups/becomingalinenite
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/NathanReynolds
https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom
https://bit.ly/theCCMshow
http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM
2021 Recap & 2022 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021
Give Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/
