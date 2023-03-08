Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Terence McKenna - New Phase Of Human Existence
4 views
channel image
jonastheprophet
Published 20 hours ago |

Terence McKenna - New Phase Of Human Existence

Talk from an ethnobotanical conference in Palenque, Mexico. "There's no going back, we've burnt this place to the ground."

"If we believe in the dynamics of nature, if we believe in the rightness of being then there should be no anxiety, there should be no alarm. This is what psychotherapy and shamanism and all these things exist for, is to spread the truth about the situation so that we don't clutch, and we don't hold on and spread panic and hysteria... and that's what I have learned from psychedelics."

Keywords
mushroomspsychedelicsterence mckennapsilocybinhuman existencenew phase

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket