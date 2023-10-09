US Sports Net Today! Raiders Gameday vs The Packers

US Sports Net Today
Raiders Gameday!
Mon. Oct 9, 2023 Raiders vs. Packers 7:45 pm
Raiders vs. Packers
Lincoln Kennedy with Tim Cates, In-Studio Host
https://tinyurl.com/RaidersPackersLive
Video credit:
Las Vegas Raiders
https://apple.co/3vhljTl
https://amzn.to/3tpI1dI
