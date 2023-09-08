THE PETE SANTILLI SHOWTHURSDAY SEPTEMBER 7, 2023
EPISODE - #3705 6PM
Special Guest:
• Dave Robbins, The host of the Endtime Show
THE PETE SANTILLI SHOW #3705 9.7.23 @6PM: ELON SECRETLY FOILED UKRAINE’S ATTACK ON RUSSIAN SHIPS - https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/25547
RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/embed/v3d5p8k/?pub=24ns9
Please be sure to click the THUMBs UP button when you check in!
LIVE STREAM: http://petelive.tv
PODCAST: https://thepetesantillishow.podbean.com/
🇺🇸Send Pete & Deb an Email! http://wkrpete.com/email
🇺🇸Send Pete a Text! Text “Pete” to (844) 837-5132
FOLLOW US:
TRUTH: https://truthsocial.com/@petesantilli
TRUTH #SBN: https://truthsocial.com/tags/sbn
RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/c/ThePeteSantilliShow
GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/petesantilli
LOCALS: https://petesantilli.locals.com/support
FRANK SPEECH: https://frankspeech.com/shows/pete-santilli-show-tv
FRANK SOCIAL: https://www.franksocial.com/u/PeteSantilli
LINKS: http://wkrpete.com
_____________________________________
SUPPORT US:
PAYPAL: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/petesantilli
LOCALS: http://petesantilli.locals.com/support
MYPILLOW.COM: http://mypillow.com/pete (Use Promo Code PETE)
Stock Up On Emergency Food Supplies http://peteprepstore.com
Help Us Build Our Church UPON THIS ROCK: Please Contribute whatever you can monthly — Ideally, we’d want to have 1 million supporters with a $1 bill than 1 millionaire or a handful of angle investors paying everyone’s way. http://givesendgo.com/rock
PROTECT YOUR 401K FROM CRIPPLING INFLATION & GROWING DEBT. IF YOU HAVE $50K OR MORE IN RETIREMENT SAVINGS, CALL 855-614-1681 or visit http://goldco.com/pete TO RECEIVE A FREE IRS LOOPHOLE KIT & LEARN ABOUT HOW TO GET $10,000 (Or More) In Free Silver For Doing It!
CARDIO MIRACLE: Get 3 Free Scientific Reports That Just Might Save Your Life! Text CARDIO To: 844-837-9924 Visit http://cardiomiracle.com and use Promo Code PETE to save 15% & get free shipping when you subscribe.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.