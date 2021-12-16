COVID-19 Treatments Criminally Suppressed

Like everything else that raises questions about this COVID-19 PSYOP and the political and economic takeover that it has provided a cover for, YouTube censored this interview between Joe Rogan and Texas-based cardiologist Peter McCullough about the COVID-19 pandemic. Dr. McCullough explained to Joe Rogan there was a "suppression of early treatment" by the CDC and NAIAD in order to "create acceptance for, and then promote, mass vaccination." He also debunks the common belief that asymptomatic people can pass on the disease to others, and insists that only people showing symptoms are actually contagious. He also addresses the issue of testing asymptomatic people, arguing that this practice generates false data; and that "all we’re doing is generating false positives, creating extra so-called "cases," when in fact these people are not sick, nor ever will be, and thereby creating unfounded fear in the public. Moreover, the FDA never approved these RT-PCR devices for asymptomatic testing of any disease. He also points out that, as of June 25, 2020, the World Health Organization called for a halt on asymptomatic testing.