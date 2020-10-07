© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Largest Aluminum Fire Ant Colony Cast So Far (Cast #072)
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
168 views • October 07, 2020
This is the largest fire ant colony cast to date, by mass and depth. It was on display at the International Design Biennial in Saint-Étienne, France from March 12, 2015 until April 12, 2015 as part of the Form Follows Information exhibit.
This is Cast #072, see pictures here: http://anthillart.com/castings/072/
This is Cast #072, see pictures here: http://anthillart.com/castings/072/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.