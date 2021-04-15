Only God can be trusted

As you progress in life you'll realize that people will let you down more and more. Sometimes those closest to us won't be there for us or will show us a coldness we had never expected. If it hasn't happened yet it will. What however is sure is God's faithfulness. God can be trusted at all times and will always be there for you no matter what.



This is just some encouragement for you to go to God first with your joys, sorrows, heartaches and cares before going to anyone else. It'll help you when others let you down to know that you have One who will never leave you or forsake you.

Remember that salvation comes by believing in Jesus Christ and His sacrifice that paid for your sins on the cross.



John 3:16 For God so loved the world that He gave His one begotten Son, that whosoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life.



John 6:29 Jesus answered and said unto them, This is the work of God, that ye believe on him whom he hath sent.



Ephesians 2:8-9 For by grace are ye saved through faith; and that not of yourselves: [it is] the gift of God: Not of works, lest any man should boast.