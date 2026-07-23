Latest Prophecy News Watch Headlines Thursday July 23Rd, 2026

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Unprecedented: AI Goes Rogue, Breaks Containment And Launches Cyberattack
https://www.prophecynewswatch.com/article.cfm?recent_news_id=10297
Trumps Saudi Nuclear Gamble: Today's Ally Could Become Tomorrow's Iran
https://www.prophecynewswatch.com/article.cfm?recent_news_id=10296
Democratic Socialists Think America Is Worse Than Mass Murderer Mao Zedong
https://www.prophecynewswatch.com/article.cfm?recent_news_id=10295
The Real Threat Behind Mamdani's Netanyahu Stunt
https://www.prophecynewswatch.com/article.cfm?recent_news_id=10294