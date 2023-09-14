Press for Truth: Warning Do NOT Get The New Covid-19(84) Shot According To Top Vaccine Scientist And Surgeon General (mirrored)

Mirrored from Bitchute channel Press for Truth at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DQ8JBQ9D2tMp/
The FDA has approved a brand new Covid-19(84) vaccine and top level researchers, scientists and even Florida’s surgeon general are all recommending AGAINST getting the new shot.
In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth covers the latest Covid-19(84) news while also discussing what the focus for those of us who are unvaccinated should be moving forward as they attempt to implement booster shots for life.
Sources:
https://news.yahoo.com/fda-approves-covid-vaccines-033432496.html
https://twitter.com/AaronSiriSG/status/1701412869215023351
https://www.cbc.ca/news/health/moderna-approved-1.6963996
https://themessenger.com/health/vaccine-covid-19-philadelphia-why-not-to-get-myocarditis-public-health
https://www.foxnews.com/health/covid-booster-warning-florida-surgeon-general-advises-people-not-get-new-vaccine
https://justthenews.com/government/federal-agencies/researchers-question-one-size-fits-all-covid-booster-strategy-fda
Pfizer CEO Says 4th COVID-19(84) VACCINE COMING…Get Ready For Booster SHOTS FOR LIFE!!!
https://pressfortruth.ca/pfizer-ceo-says-4th-covid-1984-vaccine-comingget-ready-for-booster-shots-for-life/
https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/fda-authorizes-new-covid-19-shots-pfizer-moderna
