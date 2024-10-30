Empty Kayak & memory stick found: 17 years ago was filmed by Andrew McAuley in 2007 shows him attempting to kayak 991 miles across the Tasman Sea - lost at sea

Footage filmed by Andrew McAuley in 2007 shows him attempting to kayak 991 miles across the Tasman Sea from Australia to New Zealand. He vanished at sea.

Although he was never found, his camera's memory stick was recovered, along with his damaged kayak.

His kayak was found on February 10th, about 30 nautical miles (56 km) short of his final destination, Milford Sound.

Here's a detailed article about him:

https://historicflix.com/andrew-mcauley-the-man-who-vanished-while-kayaking-the-tasman-sea/






