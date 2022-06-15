Stew Peters Show: Canadians Marching Across Entire Country To Confront Regime

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In 1980, a young man named Terry Fox became a Canadian hero when he attempted to run from one end of Canada to the other, at a pace of one marathon per day, despite having lost one of his legs to cancer. Terry only made it about halfway before his cancer returned and took his life, but he’s endured as a Canadian national icon ever since.