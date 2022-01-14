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OBGYN WHISTLEBLOWERS: DR NORTHRUP & DR THORP ON THE DEVASTATING IMPACT OF THE EXPERIMENTAL SHOTS
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383 views • January 14, 2022
DR CHRISTIANE NORTHRUP, board-certified OB/GYN, 3 x New York Times bestselling author & voted one of the “100 Most Trusted People in America” in 2013 by Reader’s Digest. Source: Tim Truth.
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