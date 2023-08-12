Wow. That is not even a good Biden mask this actor is wearing

Jim Crenshaw





August 12, 2023





Look at the forehead. Was this some kind of Chinese knock off he got on the last trip where he was kissing Yi's arse? They need to pull that on a little tighter. And that mask looks like his sorry arse from 20 years ago. Is he going to get younger for the next stolen election?





Maybe the A team was out with long stupid Covid? Better put in a call to central casting.

The mask is ripped off stupidity along with other oddities in these videos:





Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/9mpFhumyHKIS/