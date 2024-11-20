Shall We Play A Game?

Dangerous New Escalation In Russia & Our Blackmailed Politicians

* Permanent Washington decides nuclear war is preferable to Donald Trump.

* The prayers of good people got President Trump elected 2 weeks ago.

* Wars with Russia & Iran are the counterattack.





Enjoy The Climax Of This [Bidan] Show

* We are larping a high-tech movie starring a lowlife crime family/puppet regime.

* This act is called “Weekend At Bernie’s”.

* The left is trying to add a “Wag The Dog” plot twist.

* Their brinkmanship is a non-starter; but no doubt there will be some other surprise ending.

* There are no more nukes — and WW3 ain’t gonna happen.





Tucker Carlson Network On X | 20 November 2024

https://tuckercarlson.com/tucker-show-glenn-greenwald-2

https://x.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1859296735815712992