Catching Caimans in the Amazon
Published a day ago

Caimans are common in the Amazon. During my stay at Amazon Antonio's Lodge in Amazonas our guide, Jungle James, took us out one night on the Urubu River to spot caimans. Armed with flashlights we got in a canoe and silently glided through the water in the flooded forest in search of these elusive creatures. Here's what we found and learned.

Keywords
survivalnatureadventure

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
