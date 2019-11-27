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Terrorism Big Brother Propaganda Martial Law Cameras In Appliances And Implantable Microchip - Recorded On November 30 2005
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41 views • November 27, 2019
Uploaded on November 27 2019
Alex devotes most of this show to discuss Illuminati symbolism and how it is brazenly flaunted in front of our eyes on television, video games, and corporate logos. Examples given are 'el diablo' signs on Starbucks coffee cups and all seeing eyes on Nickelodeon. Alex also analyses fake televangelist Pat Robertson's big brother propaganda. And this video is from November 30 2005
Alex devotes most of this show to discuss Illuminati symbolism and how it is brazenly flaunted in front of our eyes on television, video games, and corporate logos. Examples given are 'el diablo' signs on Starbucks coffee cups and all seeing eyes on Nickelodeon. Alex also analyses fake televangelist Pat Robertson's big brother propaganda. And this video is from November 30 2005
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