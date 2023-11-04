The Dual Justice System, Political Cover-ups, and Blackmail.

The existence of a dual justice system, one that operates differently for the powerful and the ordinary citizens, is an unfortunate reality. Political cover-ups and blackmail play a significant role in perpetuating this unjust system. While the general public is expected to adhere to the rule of law, those with power often enjoy a different set of rules and consequences.



The global cabal is a network of career politicians who have amassed significant power and influence through their long-standing positions in government. These individuals are accused of using their positions to further their own interests, rather than prioritizing the needs of the people they are meant to serve. Trump has repeatedly targeted specific politicians, both Democrat and Republican, accusing them of corruption, nepotism, and complicity in maintaining the status quo.





