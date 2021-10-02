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THE RIDER OF THE WHITE HORSE
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114 views • October 02, 2021
He has eyes like blazing fire, and many royal crowns on His head. He has a name written on Him that only He Himself knows. He is dressed in a robe dipped in blood, and His name is The Word of God. The armies of heaven, dressed in fine linen, white and pure, follow Him on white horses.…
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