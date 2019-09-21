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I Used CBD Oil For Three Weeks. This Is How My Body Reacted.
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41 views • September 21, 2019
I feel like I need to say this again since people are completely missing the point of this video. You need to remember that I'M NOT SAYING THAT CBD PRODUCTS DO NOT WORK! It just so happens that this specific product did not do anything for me, and probably wouldn't have worked for me in the first place since I do not have anything that CBD would have an effect on (except joint pain).
With CBD oil becoming more and more popular, I decided to bite the bullet and try a bottle. However, I did not see the results I was expecting.
With CBD oil becoming more and more popular, I decided to bite the bullet and try a bottle. However, I did not see the results I was expecting.
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