© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Q2.0 The New Q - The Real Deal? Can or Should We Trust this? Or TruthSocial Marketing Gimmick?
Follow
2
Share
Report
187 views • March 15, 2022
In this episode we explore Q2.0 -
Cutting through the mysticism and bullshit and elaborate narratives pulled randomly off the boards to prove "patriots in control" in every episode.
We cut straight to the heart of the questions that matter - Is this Q even real? If so, can we trust it?
What proofs exist (or don't) to verify this Q's legitimacy?
We explore these difficult questions contrasted with Trump's glowing endorsement of the vaccines, which can only mean two things.
Trump knowingly endorsed poison, or Trump can't figure out it's poison.
Neither are good for the Q narrative.
But, The Q posts DID call out the Freemasons - I have hope.
Let's Dive In, with Dustin Nemos - Bestselling author of the Q Anon Art of War - QAnon: An Invitation to The Great Awakening at www.TheBookofQAnon.com and one of the top original Q researchers.
All of this, and more.
For breaking news from one of the most over the target and censored names in the world join our 100% Free newsletter at www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/news
Also follow us at Gab
https://gab.com/nemosnewsnetwork
Nemos News is 100% listener funded. Thank you for your support in our mission to Break the Cycle of Fake News.
If you value our work please consider supporting us with our vetted patriot sponsors!
www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/sponsors
Shop Patriot & Detox the Deep State with www.RedPillLiving.com, Home of Sleepy Joe - the world's most powerful all natural sleep formula & The Great Awakening Gourmet Coffee for Patriots.
"Our Specialty, is Waking People Up."
Other Links
Join our Telegram chat: https://NemosNewsNetwork.com/chat
Cutting through the mysticism and bullshit and elaborate narratives pulled randomly off the boards to prove "patriots in control" in every episode.
We cut straight to the heart of the questions that matter - Is this Q even real? If so, can we trust it?
What proofs exist (or don't) to verify this Q's legitimacy?
We explore these difficult questions contrasted with Trump's glowing endorsement of the vaccines, which can only mean two things.
Trump knowingly endorsed poison, or Trump can't figure out it's poison.
Neither are good for the Q narrative.
But, The Q posts DID call out the Freemasons - I have hope.
Let's Dive In, with Dustin Nemos - Bestselling author of the Q Anon Art of War - QAnon: An Invitation to The Great Awakening at www.TheBookofQAnon.com and one of the top original Q researchers.
All of this, and more.
For breaking news from one of the most over the target and censored names in the world join our 100% Free newsletter at www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/news
Also follow us at Gab
https://gab.com/nemosnewsnetwork
Nemos News is 100% listener funded. Thank you for your support in our mission to Break the Cycle of Fake News.
If you value our work please consider supporting us with our vetted patriot sponsors!
www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/sponsors
Shop Patriot & Detox the Deep State with www.RedPillLiving.com, Home of Sleepy Joe - the world's most powerful all natural sleep formula & The Great Awakening Gourmet Coffee for Patriots.
"Our Specialty, is Waking People Up."
Other Links
Join our Telegram chat: https://NemosNewsNetwork.com/chat
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.