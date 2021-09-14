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Israeli soldiers forced jab in middle of the night
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141 views • September 14, 2021
Posted 6September2021 Shlomo Gordon:
This demonstrates the importance of having these conversations with your children in advance and wargaming with them various possible situations they could find themselves in so they won't be caught off-guard or unawares. Hashem yerachem!!
As with my previous upload I'm realizing that one of the most important things I can do right now is create English subtitles so that the world can know about the crimes against humanity that the "Israeli" government, military, police, Shabak, Malal and other aleph-bet organizations are committing against Jews in the Land of Israel.
Full English Subtitles:
This demonstrates the importance of having these conversations with your children in advance and wargaming with them various possible situations they could find themselves in so they won't be caught off-guard or unawares. Hashem yerachem!!
As with my previous upload I'm realizing that one of the most important things I can do right now is create English subtitles so that the world can know about the crimes against humanity that the "Israeli" government, military, police, Shabak, Malal and other aleph-bet organizations are committing against Jews in the Land of Israel.
Full English Subtitles:
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