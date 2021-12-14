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Crooked Hillary😤🤢🤮🤡꞉ If Trump WINS 2024😍🥰, It’ll Be the END of DEMOCRACY!!!
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30 views • December 14, 2021
Crooked Hillary😤🤢🤮🤡꞉ If Trump WINS 2024😍🥰, It’ll Be the END of DEMOCRACY!!!
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★★★ YOUR PATRIOT PATH TO FREEDOM! ★★★
The world’s biggest loser Hillary Clinton is sounding the alarm that if Trump wins in 20024, it could be the end of our democracy! In this video, we’re going to take a look at Crooked Hillary’s latest drivel, we’re going to see how the latest studies confirm that patriots actually want more democracy than ever, and stick with me to the very end of the video when I’ll reveal that Hillary is right about one thing, and it turns out she’s even more right than she could ever have imagined in her worst nightmares; you are NOT going to want to miss this!
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WATCH NEXT: Rachel Maddow is PANICKING Over the DURHAM PROBE!!!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sqeMW...
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✅ It’s time to CHANGE AMERICA Back! Here’s YOUR OPPORTUNITY To Do Just That!
➡️ https://change.turleytalks.com/ ⬅️
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✅ ►JOIN US for our EXCLUSIVE LIVE Q&A on Monday Evenings at 8 PM by JOINING our Insiders Membership here:
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All clips used for fair use commentary, criticism, and educational purposes. See Hosseinzadeh v. Klein, 276 F.Supp.3d 34 (S.D.N.Y. 2017); Equals Three, LLC v. Jukin Media, Inc., 139 F. Supp. 3d 1094 (C.D. Cal. 2015).
Facebook: ➡️ https://www.facebook.com/patriotswitch ⬅️
Gab: ➡️ https://gab.com/gopatriotswitch ⬅️
Telegram: ➡️ https://t.me/gopatriotswitch ⬅️
Instagram: ➡️ https://www.instagram.com/gopatriotsw... ⬅️
————————————————————————
★★★ YOUR PATRIOT PATH TO FREEDOM! ★★★
The world’s biggest loser Hillary Clinton is sounding the alarm that if Trump wins in 20024, it could be the end of our democracy! In this video, we’re going to take a look at Crooked Hillary’s latest drivel, we’re going to see how the latest studies confirm that patriots actually want more democracy than ever, and stick with me to the very end of the video when I’ll reveal that Hillary is right about one thing, and it turns out she’s even more right than she could ever have imagined in her worst nightmares; you are NOT going to want to miss this!
————————————————————————
WATCH NEXT: Rachel Maddow is PANICKING Over the DURHAM PROBE!!!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sqeMW...
————————————————————————
✅ It’s time to CHANGE AMERICA Back! Here’s YOUR OPPORTUNITY To Do Just That!
➡️ https://change.turleytalks.com/ ⬅️
————————————————————————
✅ SUPPORT THIS CHANNEL! Get Your Brand-New PATRIOT T-Shirts and Merch Here
➡️ https://store.turleytalks.com/ ⬅️
————————————————————————
✅ ►JOIN US for our EXCLUSIVE LIVE Q&A on Monday Evenings at 8 PM by JOINING our Insiders Membership here:
➡️ https://insidersclub.turleytalks.com/... ⬅️
Get your first week FREE!!!
————————————————————————
All clips used for fair use commentary, criticism, and educational purposes. See Hosseinzadeh v. Klein, 276 F.Supp.3d 34 (S.D.N.Y. 2017); Equals Three, LLC v. Jukin Media, Inc., 139 F. Supp. 3d 1094 (C.D. Cal. 2015).
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