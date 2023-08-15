US Sports Football: Raiders Show Promise In Pre-Season Opener.

Presented on US Sports Net by:
CoachTube
Featured Course:
Bill O`Brien - Empty Protections and Routes
On today's show we take a turn away from showcasing the top High School prospects to take a look a couple of levels up and relate that to what can be coached to players, coaches, and all who care about them. Enjoy!
Video credits:
San Francisco 49ers vs. Las Vegas Raiders | 2023 Preseason Week 1 Game Highlights
Alabama OC Bill O'Brien - Tom Brady & Empty Pass Protections
James Light
