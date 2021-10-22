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Fasting Hacks- Interview With Dave Asprey
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21 views • October 22, 2021
Over the years, I've done several interviews with Dave Asprey, a Silicon Valley entrepreneur, founder and CEO of bulletproof.com, including one in which we discuss how ketones may be useful against COVID-19. Here, we discuss his latest book, "Fast This Way: Burn Fat, Heal Inflammation, and Eat Like the High-Performing Human You Were Meant to Be."
• Key dietary principles for losing excess weight and keeping it off include getting at least half or more of your daily calories from healthy fats, eating the right type and amount of protein, avoiding inflammatory foods including inflammatory vegetables, and having periods of time when you fast (abstain from food)
• A primary benefit of fasting is that it makes your body better at making energy. This in turn has several benefits, one of which is improved blood sugar regulation, which will allow you to stave off insulin resistance, Type 2 diabetes and all the diseases of aging associated with that
• Fasting is also antiaging because it improves autophagy in your mitochondria and cells
• A simple hack that will make fasting easier is to raise your ketone level with black mycotoxin-free coffee, with or without added MCT oil and grass fed butter
• Another fasting hack is to make sure you’re getting enough prebiotic fiber. Adding prebiotics to your morning coffee is compatible with fasting and will prevent hunger
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• Key dietary principles for losing excess weight and keeping it off include getting at least half or more of your daily calories from healthy fats, eating the right type and amount of protein, avoiding inflammatory foods including inflammatory vegetables, and having periods of time when you fast (abstain from food)
• A primary benefit of fasting is that it makes your body better at making energy. This in turn has several benefits, one of which is improved blood sugar regulation, which will allow you to stave off insulin resistance, Type 2 diabetes and all the diseases of aging associated with that
• Fasting is also antiaging because it improves autophagy in your mitochondria and cells
• A simple hack that will make fasting easier is to raise your ketone level with black mycotoxin-free coffee, with or without added MCT oil and grass fed butter
• Another fasting hack is to make sure you’re getting enough prebiotic fiber. Adding prebiotics to your morning coffee is compatible with fasting and will prevent hunger
Subscribe for the latest health news: http://bit.ly/2qLgWRW
Visit our website: http://bit.ly/2CA9VGn
Listen to our podcasts: http://bit.ly/2X87Z18
Subscribe to our Bitchute channel: http://bit.ly/2VoirD2
Visit our shop: https://shop.mercola.com/
Find us on Social Media
MeWe: https://mewe.com/p-front/dr.josephmercola
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/drmercola
Twitter: https://twitter.com/mercola
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