Understanding Pope Francis, The Jesuit Agenda

Understanding Pope Francis, The Jesuit AgendaIn Episode 67 we discuss the agenda of the Roman Catholic Church and the papacy. Is pope Francis in conflict with this Agenda? We take a look at pope Francis' roots, and what it means to be a Jesuit, and thereby the first Jesuit pope.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.