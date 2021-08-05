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The Balance of Power Has Just Been Seized! Biden Sets Stage For Literal Constitutional Showdown!
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1200 views • August 05, 2021
The balance of power has just been usurped by the Biden Administration. They have taken a play straight out of Fidel Castro’s playbook, and did what they wanted because “no one is going to stop them or penalize them” thereby, they can do what they want, when they want, how they want, without regard to our Democracy…that’s called Totalitarianism…
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