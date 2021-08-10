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THE VARIANTS ARE FAKE, HERE IS A LIST OF THEM AND WHEN THEY ARE TO BE ANNOUNCED TO THE PUBLIC
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442 views • August 10, 2021
When the propaganda and BS will start on each one. And then there is also this. They have no test for variants so how do they know what kind of Covid is the problem? Check this out: https://www.bitchute.com/video/QPMzc7bRJ1ht/
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