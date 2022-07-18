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HEATWAVE CLAIMS OVER 1,000*MASS SHOOTER STOPPED BY "GOOD SAMARITAN"*DEADLY WILDFIRES*2024 CAMPAIGN*
Evolutionary Energy Arts
Evolutionary Energy Arts
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Build Your Health With High Quality Supplements & Help Support EEARTS With Medicinal Foods! https://mfoods.shop/eea To Set Up An Appointment Please Email Us At [email protected] We Operate On A Donation Basis Services Available Energy Work (A Combination Of Reiki, Qigong, & Pranic Healing)-Vedic Birth Chart-Spritual Coaching-Negative Entity Clearing-Connecting To Spirit Guides-Guardian Angels-Loved Ones That Passed On-Tarot Readings-Wellness Coaching (Diet, Nutrition, Meditation, Mantras, Qigong) Check Out Our Reviews & Website https://www.evolutionaryenergyarts.com/ Please Subscribe to our Channels EEARTS https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCF6kkR2Q__EiCyNW0VFu_kg Evolutionary Energy Arts https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCd1BwLPKKXBgReBnimOX6JA/ Rumble https://rumble.com/user/EEARTS Brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/channels/eearts Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/G0fICtrwpdKp/ https://www.bitchute.com/channel/L98QhpY6aNjt/ For As Little As $1 Become A Patreon & Support The EEA Family! https://www.patreon.com/evolutionaryenergyarts Buy the channel a coffee 😊 https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T Please send me share your photos of unusual anomalies in sun, sky, paranormal, etc. to [email protected] Thank you so much for your support! https://twitter.com/BNONews/status/1549029735862263811 https://rense.com/general96/china-bio-weapons.php https://twitter.com/InstaNewsAlerts/status/1549040180002455552 https://www.accuweather.com/en/weather-forecasts/death-toll-from-brutal-heat-wave-tops-1000-in-spain-and-portugal/1218084 https://twitter.com/MayorofLondon/status/1548916299350233088?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1548916299350233088%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.zerohedge.com%2Fweather%2Fheat-apocalypse-blasts-europe-uk-and-france-brace-hottest-days-record https://twitter.com/buitengebieden/status/1549014104848977924 https://www.msn.com/en-us/weather/topstories/northeast-enjoys-blissfully-mild-summer-as-plains-and-south-bake/ar-AAZFHDF https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/germanys-crisis-about-get-even-worse-rhine-water-levels-plummet https://electroverse.net/is-australia-experiencing-a-volcanic-winter/ https://www.zerohedge.com/weather/heat-apocalypse-blasts-europe-uk-and-france-brace-hottest-days-record https://twitter.com/GunOwners/status/1549030485912961024 https://www.zerohedge.com/political/good-guy-gun-stops-mass-shooting-indiana-mall https://twitter.com/JamesMelville/status/1549015997235056640 https://twitter.com/TheFigen/status/1548677149724385282 https://twitter.com/ABC/status/1548990591190663170 https://twitter.com/libsoftiktok/status/1548737589481508864 https://www.bozemandailychronicle.com/ap_news/politics/donald-trump-eyes-early-launch-to-2024-white-house-run-casting-shadow-over-midterms/article_e9ecae3f-1ff9-5fbc-8b86-18945e0a1411.html https://twitter.com/NoDirectAction/status/1548251412416499716 https://twitter.com/disclosetv/status/1548999695627952130 https://phys.org/news/2022-07-dna-ancient-population-southern-china.html https://twitter.com/backtolife_2023/status/1548681159588155396 https://www.zerohedge.com/military/russia-building-laser-weapon-soft-kill-us-spy-satellites https://twitter.com/deanm0riarty/status/1548803347758698496 https://www.usnews.com/news/world/articles/2022-07-18/exclusive-russias-gazprom-declares-force-majeure-on-some-gas-supplies-to-europe https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/new-dystopian-uk-law-would-give-all-social-media-users-truth-score https://www.bnnbloomberg.ca/bread-for-10-is-the-new-5-gas-as-demand-wanes-for-basics-1.1793376 https://www.rt.com/business/558982-eu-harvest-forecast-slashed/ https://twitter.com/hadi444_/status/1548794394148585473

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