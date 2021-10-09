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City of Phoenix spends $2.8 million for heatwave bureaucrats doing more "studies" but won't fix water fountains
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80 views • October 09, 2021
The Globalist Crime Syndicate has launched their endgame genocide against free humanity.
Will YOU choose slavery and suicide or Freedom, Liberty and Prosperity?
The globalists have targeted the USA for destruction with open borders, mandatory death jabs and artificial food and water scarcity. They're always happy to steal more of our tax $$ for more useless studies and bureaucrats.
FYI: The mrna shots from pfizer, moderna, AZ, JJ are deadly bioweapons intended to kill, sterilize and mind control victims.
Subscribe, follow, like, share, contribute $ to "THE CALAZ INFOWARRIOR" on Gab, Youtube, Brighteon, Bitchute for "Groundbreaking news and analysis countering the globalist insurgency".
"Groundbreaking news and analysis countering the globalist insurgency"
News reports and Commentary by Jonathan Adler. Photographer, Investigative Reporter, Activist.
California, Arizona news, national security & the border crisis. Topics include NWO, Nationalism, Populism, Globalism, Illegal Immigration, hiring of illegal aliens, corruption, pandemic, 5G, crime, Government Accountability, Multinational Corporations etc.
Pro secure US borders, jobs/businesses for US citizens, legal immigrants, not illegal aliens. 1st, 2nd Amendment defense.
Anti-forced masking, vaccines, business shutdowns, 5G.
This channel is not part of the Infowars.com website.
I am a supporter of Alex Jones and Infowars.
Email:
[email protected] to send news tips, mailing list, donate $ support.
TRAINING ACTIVISTS/REPORTERS IN PHOENIX ARIZONA 2021.
Email
[email protected].
For VIP news alerts, consulting, contribute $, event organizing, updates.
Will YOU choose slavery and suicide or Freedom, Liberty and Prosperity?
The globalists have targeted the USA for destruction with open borders, mandatory death jabs and artificial food and water scarcity. They're always happy to steal more of our tax $$ for more useless studies and bureaucrats.
FYI: The mrna shots from pfizer, moderna, AZ, JJ are deadly bioweapons intended to kill, sterilize and mind control victims.
Subscribe, follow, like, share, contribute $ to "THE CALAZ INFOWARRIOR" on Gab, Youtube, Brighteon, Bitchute for "Groundbreaking news and analysis countering the globalist insurgency".
"Groundbreaking news and analysis countering the globalist insurgency"
News reports and Commentary by Jonathan Adler. Photographer, Investigative Reporter, Activist.
California, Arizona news, national security & the border crisis. Topics include NWO, Nationalism, Populism, Globalism, Illegal Immigration, hiring of illegal aliens, corruption, pandemic, 5G, crime, Government Accountability, Multinational Corporations etc.
Pro secure US borders, jobs/businesses for US citizens, legal immigrants, not illegal aliens. 1st, 2nd Amendment defense.
Anti-forced masking, vaccines, business shutdowns, 5G.
This channel is not part of the Infowars.com website.
I am a supporter of Alex Jones and Infowars.
Email:
[email protected] to send news tips, mailing list, donate $ support.
TRAINING ACTIVISTS/REPORTERS IN PHOENIX ARIZONA 2021.
[email protected].
For VIP news alerts, consulting, contribute $, event organizing, updates.
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