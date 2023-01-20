Conducting Reconnaissance at Night - Scouts of the 3rd Guards Separate Special Forces Battalion (DPR) - Discovered the advance of a sabotage and reconnaissance group of the AF of Ukraine.

In the course of conducting reconnaissance at night, scouts of the 3rd Guards Separate Special Forces Battalion (DPR) discovered the advance of a sabotage and reconnaissance group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The special group was destroyed by a well-aimed ATGM launch.
