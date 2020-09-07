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Plandemia 2 InDoctorNation (EN ES)
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146 views • September 07, 2020
Segunda parte de Plandemia del productor y cineasta Mikki Willis, los documentales más tenazmente censurados en la historia de Internet y tal vez, de los más trascendentales si se toma en cuenta los difíciles tiempos que hoy enfrenta la humanidad y los siguientes que sobrevendrán.
El video se inicia con el ensayo de pandemia ejecutado 5 meses antes de que ocurriera, luego aborda la narrativa oficial sobre Coronavirus, los confinamientos, las medidas implantadas y los intereses que se superponen en cada instancia
REFERENCIAS:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/GBsoYSB24FgS/ Oficial Plandemicseries
El video se inicia con el ensayo de pandemia ejecutado 5 meses antes de que ocurriera, luego aborda la narrativa oficial sobre Coronavirus, los confinamientos, las medidas implantadas y los intereses que se superponen en cada instancia
REFERENCIAS:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/GBsoYSB24FgS/ Oficial Plandemicseries
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