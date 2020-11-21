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Mask of Virtue_ The Philanthropy of Domestic Terror & Regime Change.
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47 views • November 21, 2020
Over the course of many years George Soros has used philanthropy as a guise under which his panoply of front groups to use "social justice activism" against entire countries to enact "soft coup" regime change. Such tactics of late have been tied to the wave of rioting, violence and vandalism that has swept the US in the lead-up to the 2020 US presidential election.
"O Mary ... Defend [us] with your power against all enemies, and especially against those who hide their malice behind the mask of virtue."-St. Maria Faustina Kowalska
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Music: CO.AG Music, “Dark Ambient Background Music - Dark Rage."
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Memory Hole Blog Report is the sole opinion of its creator. Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary. No information presented in these reports should be construed as investment or financial advice.
"O Mary ... Defend [us] with your power against all enemies, and especially against those who hide their malice behind the mask of virtue."-St. Maria Faustina Kowalska
Memory Hole Blog Report is the official video series of http://memoryholeblog.org
Please consider supporting this work by becoming a MHB Patron at https://www.patreon.com/memoryhole
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCyefGYCOt0Ot9WMS0o9J_FQ?view_as=subscriber
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/memoryholeblog/Twitter: https://twitter.com/memoryholeblog
Music: CO.AG Music, “Dark Ambient Background Music - Dark Rage."
Fair Use Notice: Memory Hole Blog Report videos contain some copyrighted visual material the use of which has not been authorized by the copyright owners. We believe that this not-for-profit, educational, and/or criticism or commentary use on the Web constitutes a fair use of the copyrighted material (as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Additional use copyrighted material for purposes that go beyond fair use requires permission from the copyright owner. Fair Use notwithstanding Memory Hole Blog Report will immediately comply with any copyright owner requesting their material be removed or modified, wants a link to their web site, or any other reasonable form of attribution.
Memory Hole Blog Report is the sole opinion of its creator. Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary. No information presented in these reports should be construed as investment or financial advice.
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