THE ANTIDOTE Dr. Bryan Ardis. Jason Shurka. PART 1
Published 14 hours ago

Part 1. Rocketship! Excellent info and worth listening to entire interview!This will change your entire perspective. CDC and NIH Documents included.

Best overall summary of entire Covid19PlandemicSaga and Dr. Ardis research and antidote(s).  Sept 2023.

FULL INTERVIEW:

The Antidote: The Explosive Truth, Origin, and Antidote for C19.

https://thedrardisshow.com/the-antidote


Keywords
healthvaccinenicotinevenomvaxxcovidantidoteshurkasnake venomardisnicotinic receptorsremsdesivir

