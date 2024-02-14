Western pharma tested drugs on newborns in Ukraine after 2014 coup – Russia

Russia claims it has found evidence that Western pharmaceutical companies carried out drug trials on Ukrainians after the 2014 coup, with even newborns said to have been involved. RT's Steve Sweeney reports.
Further Info:
https://www.thetruthseeker.co.uk/?p=281790
Mirrored - RT
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.