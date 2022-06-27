Stenegård, a Hälsingegård in Järvsö, Sweden

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#Stenegård #Järvsö #Hälsingland #Sweden #hälsingegårdar
More images, Swedish video, and description that isn't so lacking of all the English words I can't remember in the heat, like tapestry and homestead:
https://heddahenrik.substack.com/p/stenegard
#Stenegard #Jarvso #Halsingland #Sweden #halsingegardar