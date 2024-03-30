Mike Ritland: “Mike Drop” Shares Warrior Wisdom that Americans NEED to Know NOW!

Mike Ritland served 12 years as a US Navy SEAL. He saw action in Operation IRAQI Freedom and numerous special operations missions. Mike has over 15 years experience in importing, breeding, raising, and training multiple breeds of working dogs. With expertise in professional dog training, guard dog training, and k9 dog training, he has trained thousands of working dogs for real-world applications.









Mike is not only an expert in personal protection dogs and working dogs, his methods can be used to train house dogs as well. This dog training channel aims to provide universal dog training techniques and expert dog training methods, regardless of the breed. If you want a better relationship with your dog, feel like you’re not connecting, or are just looking for dog training basics and how to train dogs, Mike’s dog training videos are for you.









