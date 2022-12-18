what`s inside the shot?

In the picture I`ve posted that starts the video; the top left picture
is from a mask and the top right is from a swab. Some unvaccinated have been contaminated by taking constant swab tests and having to wear masks, both the masks and the swabs contain this nanobot graphene tehnology. Electrical Engineers
Shimon Yanowitz and Matt Taylor join Maria Zeee for Part 2 of their
investigation into the shots to expose their findings in conjunction
with Dr. Nixon of Optical Fibre cabling in the shots, Artificial
"parasites" and the potential for toxic substances inside the nanotubes
to explode and kill the host. They also discuss how their findings are
definitely not salt or cholesterol crystals, and how humans are emitting
MAC addresses.It seems that all injections contain this nanotechnology.
