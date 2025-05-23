BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Vatican unsuitable for Russia, Ukraine task – Lavrov
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
44 views • 11 hours ago

Vatican unsuitable for Russia-Ukraine task – Lavrov

‘The center of Catholicism may not be an elegant platform for two Orthodox nations to meet, while one of the key issues at hand is Kiev’s persecution of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church’

Adding more from Lavrov:

Lavrov: Ukraine’s Record Drone Strike on Civilians a Direct Result of European Support

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that the unprecedented Ukrainian drone attack on civilian targets inside Russia is a direct consequence of ongoing European backing for Kiev.

Moscow, he said, is awaiting an international response to Ukraine’s deliberate targeting of civilian infrastructure.

Lavrov also emphasized that this record-scale strike is a calculated attempt to derail the emerging prospects for peace negotiations.

In addition, he noted that European powers still cling to the hope of bringing Donald Trump back into the anti-Russian camp—but warned they won’t succeed in shifting the blame for their actions.

Also from Lavrov:   Lavrov: Russia Preparing Settlement Proposal for Ukraine

Russia is actively drafting a document outlining the terms for a lasting settlement with Ukraine, according to Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

He emphasized that Moscow will be ready to present the proposal once the ongoing prisoner exchange process is completed.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
