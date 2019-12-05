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Maher Zain - Palestine Will Be Free Official Music Video (MIRRORED)
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85 views • December 05, 2019
Maher Zain - Palestine Will Be Free Official Music Video (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from YouTube channel Awakening Music at:-
https://youtu.be/foSbqLi6U10
Check Out Maher Zain's Third Album "One": https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IbJ9I...
Order from iTunes/Amazon now: http://smarturl.it/MZOne
©2016 Awakening Records
-
Maher Zain - Palestine Will Be Free | Official Music video from the album"Thank You Allah". Watch entire album videos: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
To buy the album (iTunes, Amazon... etc): http://www.maherzain.com/store
This is the first time an animated peace music video has been produced on Palestine: "We are recognized as pioneers and constantly pushing the bounds of creativity and innovation. This animated music video for our new star artist Maher Zain is just another step in that direction and certainly not the last", said Bara Kherigi, Director of Awakening Records. Destined to be an international success, the video features the story of a young brave Palestinian girl who never loses hope for a better future despite the harsh realities surrounding her.
-------
Connect with Maher Zain:
Website: http://www.MaherZain.com
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/MaherZain
Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/MaherZain
Instagram: http://instagram.com/MaherZainOfficial
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/MaherZainOffi...
--
Download Maher Zain Mobile App:
Android: http://bit.ly/MZApp
iOS: http://apple.co/1TP9GWE
--
Connect with Awakening Records©:
Official website: http://www.awakening.org
Official Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/awakeningrecords
Official Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/AwakeningRec
Subscribe to our official YouTube channel: http://bit.ly/YTAwkSubscribe
-------------------------
Lyrics:
We keep telling each other
That this day will be
Will be the last and tomorrow
We all can go home free
And all this will finally end
Palestine tomorrow will be free
Palestine tomorrow will be free
No mother, no father to wipe away my tears
That's why I won't cry
I feel scared but I won't show my fears
I keep my head high
Deep in my heart I never have any doubt
That Palestine tomorrow will be free
Palestine tomorrow will be free
I saw those rockets and bombs shining in the sky
Like drops of rain in the sun's light
Taking away everyone dear to my heart
Destroying my dreams in a blink of an eye
What happened to our human rights?
What happened to the sanctity of life?
And all those other lies?
I know that I'm only a child
But is your conscience still alive?
I will caress with my bare hands
Every precious grain of sand
Every stone, and every tree
'Cause no matter what they do
They can never hurt you
'Cause your soul will always be free
Palestine tomorrow will be free
Palestine tomorrow will be free
Lyrics: Maher Zain & Bara Kherigi
Melody: Maher Zain
Arrangement: Maher Zain & Hamza Namira
© Awakening Records 2009
--
Awakening Records is a subsidiary of the UK-based Awakening Worldwide that has operational offices in both United States of America (USA) and Egypt.
Awakening Records currently represents five artists: Humood (Kuwait), Maher Zain (Sweden), Mesut Kurtis (Macedonia), Raef (USA), and Harris J (UK). (Previously Sami Yusuf & Hamza Namira among others).
© 2011 Awakening Records
Caption authors (Italian)
infinite Gamer
filma shqip
Caption author (Indonesian)
Jogi Jogie
Caption author (German)
MichalPlays
Category
Music
Music in this video
Learn more
Listen ad-free with YouTube Premium
Song
Palestine Will Be Free
Artist
Maher Zain
Album
Thank You Allah (French Version)
Licensed to YouTube by
AwakeningRecordsLTD (on behalf of Awakening Records); LatinAutor - Warner Chappell, UMPG Publishing, BMG Rights Management, ASCAP, LatinAutor - SonyATV, LatinAutor, Abramus Digital, UNIAO BRASILEIRA DE EDITORAS DE MUSICA - UBEM, EMI Music Publishing, LatinAutor - PeerMusic, LatinAutor - UMPG, Muserk Rights Management, and 9 music rights societies
Mirrored from YouTube channel Awakening Music at:-
https://youtu.be/foSbqLi6U10
Check Out Maher Zain's Third Album "One": https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IbJ9I...
Order from iTunes/Amazon now: http://smarturl.it/MZOne
©2016 Awakening Records
-
Maher Zain - Palestine Will Be Free | Official Music video from the album"Thank You Allah". Watch entire album videos: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
To buy the album (iTunes, Amazon... etc): http://www.maherzain.com/store
This is the first time an animated peace music video has been produced on Palestine: "We are recognized as pioneers and constantly pushing the bounds of creativity and innovation. This animated music video for our new star artist Maher Zain is just another step in that direction and certainly not the last", said Bara Kherigi, Director of Awakening Records. Destined to be an international success, the video features the story of a young brave Palestinian girl who never loses hope for a better future despite the harsh realities surrounding her.
-------
Connect with Maher Zain:
Website: http://www.MaherZain.com
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/MaherZain
Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/MaherZain
Instagram: http://instagram.com/MaherZainOfficial
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/MaherZainOffi...
--
Download Maher Zain Mobile App:
Android: http://bit.ly/MZApp
iOS: http://apple.co/1TP9GWE
--
Connect with Awakening Records©:
Official website: http://www.awakening.org
Official Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/awakeningrecords
Official Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/AwakeningRec
Subscribe to our official YouTube channel: http://bit.ly/YTAwkSubscribe
-------------------------
Lyrics:
We keep telling each other
That this day will be
Will be the last and tomorrow
We all can go home free
And all this will finally end
Palestine tomorrow will be free
Palestine tomorrow will be free
No mother, no father to wipe away my tears
That's why I won't cry
I feel scared but I won't show my fears
I keep my head high
Deep in my heart I never have any doubt
That Palestine tomorrow will be free
Palestine tomorrow will be free
I saw those rockets and bombs shining in the sky
Like drops of rain in the sun's light
Taking away everyone dear to my heart
Destroying my dreams in a blink of an eye
What happened to our human rights?
What happened to the sanctity of life?
And all those other lies?
I know that I'm only a child
But is your conscience still alive?
I will caress with my bare hands
Every precious grain of sand
Every stone, and every tree
'Cause no matter what they do
They can never hurt you
'Cause your soul will always be free
Palestine tomorrow will be free
Palestine tomorrow will be free
Lyrics: Maher Zain & Bara Kherigi
Melody: Maher Zain
Arrangement: Maher Zain & Hamza Namira
© Awakening Records 2009
--
Awakening Records is a subsidiary of the UK-based Awakening Worldwide that has operational offices in both United States of America (USA) and Egypt.
Awakening Records currently represents five artists: Humood (Kuwait), Maher Zain (Sweden), Mesut Kurtis (Macedonia), Raef (USA), and Harris J (UK). (Previously Sami Yusuf & Hamza Namira among others).
© 2011 Awakening Records
Caption authors (Italian)
infinite Gamer
filma shqip
Caption author (Indonesian)
Jogi Jogie
Caption author (German)
MichalPlays
Category
Music
Music in this video
Learn more
Listen ad-free with YouTube Premium
Song
Palestine Will Be Free
Artist
Maher Zain
Album
Thank You Allah (French Version)
Licensed to YouTube by
AwakeningRecordsLTD (on behalf of Awakening Records); LatinAutor - Warner Chappell, UMPG Publishing, BMG Rights Management, ASCAP, LatinAutor - SonyATV, LatinAutor, Abramus Digital, UNIAO BRASILEIRA DE EDITORAS DE MUSICA - UBEM, EMI Music Publishing, LatinAutor - PeerMusic, LatinAutor - UMPG, Muserk Rights Management, and 9 music rights societies
Keywords
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