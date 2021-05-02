© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
25 MAY 2020: INFORMED CONSENT: YOU'RE A LAB RAT (CLAIM INFO & REFERENCES)
Follow
1
Share
Report
50 views • May 02, 2021
By: Dr David E Martin. youtube link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aN2Gzr60sqw
On the menu this week - Why all of the current restrictions we are facing are an experiment to which we have not consented, and what you can do about it.
DOWNLOAD, EDIT, and SEND the forms linked below if you have a real claim:
Example form 95 claim:
https://www.davidmartin.world/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/SF95-07a-DOJ-Standard-Form-95-Sample-for-COVID.pdf
Form 95 addendum (include this with your form, it outlines the basis for the claim):
https://www.davidmartin.world/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/SF95Addendum.pdf
Link to the slides:
https://www.davidmartin.world/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/BotW_slides_05252020.pdf
---Important documents---
Form 95 download:
https://www.youtube.com/redirect?v=aN2Gzr60sqw&;redir_token=QUFFLUhqbXE0LXVFMWQzR1M1Q1g1RnZCend6NHBNd2pSZ3xBQ3Jtc0tuYWtJX0tjdDJoTkZXOUlTaGE4VDBqRGZWU1lmWnpqajdvTFBYSDdlWGFMMFpzTWtDeGRGSENwZUpCbVEtM1NzRlRuU1V2TldEaU9TOGZMRmZ5V0ZHS29lSHVrVWg2S3IzS2lkczhRSWJkRUg5TE9idw%3D%3D&event=video_description&q=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.gsa.gov%2FForms%2FTrackForm%2F33140
https://www.gsa.gov/Forms/TrackForm/33140
Example form 95 claim:
https://www.davidmartin.world/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/SF95-07a-DOJ-Standard-Form-95-Sample-for-COVID.pdf
Form 95 addendum (include this with your form, it outlines the basis for the claim):
https://www.davidmartin.world/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/SF95Addendum.pdf
Sources:
8:13
Declaration under the public readiness and emergency preparedness act for medical countermeasures:
https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2020/03/17/2020-05484/declaration-under-the-public-readiness-and-emergency-preparedness-act-for-medical-countermeasures
10:00
L Song Richardson's article "When Human Experimentation is Criminal: https://scholarlycommons.law.northwestern.edu/cgi/viewcontent.cgi?article=7314&;context=jclc
12:45
U.S vs. Stanley case:
https://biotech.law.lsu.edu/cases/research/stanley.htm
Visit www.davidmartin.world for more of David's content
On the menu this week - Why all of the current restrictions we are facing are an experiment to which we have not consented, and what you can do about it.
DOWNLOAD, EDIT, and SEND the forms linked below if you have a real claim:
Example form 95 claim:
https://www.davidmartin.world/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/SF95-07a-DOJ-Standard-Form-95-Sample-for-COVID.pdf
Form 95 addendum (include this with your form, it outlines the basis for the claim):
https://www.davidmartin.world/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/SF95Addendum.pdf
Link to the slides:
https://www.davidmartin.world/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/BotW_slides_05252020.pdf
---Important documents---
Form 95 download:
https://www.youtube.com/redirect?v=aN2Gzr60sqw&;redir_token=QUFFLUhqbXE0LXVFMWQzR1M1Q1g1RnZCend6NHBNd2pSZ3xBQ3Jtc0tuYWtJX0tjdDJoTkZXOUlTaGE4VDBqRGZWU1lmWnpqajdvTFBYSDdlWGFMMFpzTWtDeGRGSENwZUpCbVEtM1NzRlRuU1V2TldEaU9TOGZMRmZ5V0ZHS29lSHVrVWg2S3IzS2lkczhRSWJkRUg5TE9idw%3D%3D&event=video_description&q=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.gsa.gov%2FForms%2FTrackForm%2F33140
https://www.gsa.gov/Forms/TrackForm/33140
Example form 95 claim:
https://www.davidmartin.world/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/SF95-07a-DOJ-Standard-Form-95-Sample-for-COVID.pdf
Form 95 addendum (include this with your form, it outlines the basis for the claim):
https://www.davidmartin.world/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/SF95Addendum.pdf
Sources:
8:13
Declaration under the public readiness and emergency preparedness act for medical countermeasures:
https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2020/03/17/2020-05484/declaration-under-the-public-readiness-and-emergency-preparedness-act-for-medical-countermeasures
10:00
L Song Richardson's article "When Human Experimentation is Criminal: https://scholarlycommons.law.northwestern.edu/cgi/viewcontent.cgi?article=7314&;context=jclc
12:45
U.S vs. Stanley case:
https://biotech.law.lsu.edu/cases/research/stanley.htm
Visit www.davidmartin.world for more of David's content
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.