Jon Harris Reveals Counterfeit Christian Leaders - SPOTLIGHT with Tina Griffin

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TAKEAWAYS
Sign up for the FREE webinar on Navigating Cancel Culture on April 6, 2022
Break Every Chain film showcases the reality of addiction and Christ’s redeeming grace
AbortionWorker.com helps women find freedom from the abortion industry
Jon Harris reveals fraudulent Christian leaders like Russell Moore and Al Mohler and the dangers of the church embracing social justice
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Abortion Worker Website: https://abortionworker.com/
Hundreds of birds freefall out of the sky: https://bit.ly/3wkQLRI
Kentucky Camp Teaches Kids to Have Sex: https://washex.am/3661nsY
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Social Justice Goes to Church Book Trailer: https://bit.ly/3L09o1G
Worldview Conversation Store: https://www.worldviewconversation.com/shop/
Enemies Within the Church Website: https://enemieswithinthechurch.com/
Jon Harris red flags on Sandra Van Opstal: https://bit.ly/3u6CllE
Navigating Cancel Culture FREE Webinar: https://bit.ly/3JnHcoY
Social Justice Movement Takes Over CRU19: https://bit.ly/3tlb2Vs
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