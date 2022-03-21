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Jon Harris Reveals Counterfeit Christian Leaders - SPOTLIGHT with Tina Griffin
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1355 views • March 21, 2022
Jesus warned us that the end times would bring a weakening of the church, and today, the Marxist infiltration behind the pulpit proves we are living in the eleventh hour. Jon Harris, the founder of Conversations that Matter and creator of Last Stand Studios, warns of troubling activity within the church landscape. Jon, who has made many truth-telling documentaries that cover subjects like cancel culture and exposing the 1619 Project, encourages people to take a stand for truth no matter what the cost. Will Christians be benchwarmers or participants in proclaiming God’s Word as the corruption of communism in the church continues to be revealed?


TAKEAWAYS

Sign up for the FREE webinar on Navigating Cancel Culture on April 6, 2022

Break Every Chain film showcases the reality of addiction and Christ’s redeeming grace

AbortionWorker.com helps women find freedom from the abortion industry

Jon Harris reveals fraudulent Christian leaders like Russell Moore and Al Mohler and the dangers of the church embracing social justice


🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
Abortion Worker Website: https://abortionworker.com/
Hundreds of birds freefall out of the sky: https://bit.ly/3wkQLRI
Kentucky Camp Teaches Kids to Have Sex: ​​https://washex.am/3661nsY
Break Every Chain Movie Trailer: https://bit.ly/3qkYkEb
Hello Bible Subscription: ​​https://bit.ly/HELLOBIBLECCM
Social Justice Goes to Church Book Trailer: https://bit.ly/3L09o1G
Worldview Conversation Store: https://www.worldviewconversation.com/shop/
Enemies Within the Church Website: https://enemieswithinthechurch.com/
Jon Harris red flags on Sandra Van Opstal: https://bit.ly/3u6CllE
Navigating Cancel Culture FREE Webinar: https://bit.ly/3JnHcoY
Social Justice Movement Takes Over CRU19: https://bit.ly/3tlb2Vs

🔗 CONNECT WITH JON HARRIS
Conversations That Matter Podcast: https://bit.ly/36kovUC
Conversations That Matter YouTube: https://bit.ly/3w5DegL
Conversations That Matter Facebook: https://bit.ly/3i6ezRc
Worldview Conversation Website: https://www.worldviewconversation.com/

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Keywords
churchmarxist infiltration1619 projectconversations that mattertina griffincounter culture momthe counter culture mom showtruth-telling documentariescommunism in the churchlast stand studiosjon harriscounterfeit christian leaders
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