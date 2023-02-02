G.M.R.S. / Ham Radio Mobile Antenna Installation

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This video is a tutorial on mounting a non penetrating antenna mount onto the rear hatch of a vehicle.
Diamond Antenna www.diamondantenna.net
Mount DIAMOND, K400C/NMO, Antenna Accessories Mounts Lip, K400C/NMO (hamradio.com)
extension cable DIAMOND, C110/BNC, Antenna Accessories Mobile, C110/BNC (hamradio.com)
Antenna Amazon.com: Laird Technologies - 450-470 MHz Unity Gain Quarterwave Antenna - Black : Electronics