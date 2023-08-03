Sinnerman, wo wirst Du hinlaufen
an DEM Tag ...
Ich renne zum Felsen
bitte verstecke mich
Nein, schrie der Felsen
ich kann Dich nicht verstecken
Sagte ich, was ist denn mit Dir los, Felsen
siehst Du nicht, daß ich Dich brauche?
An dem Tag ...
So laufe ich zum Fluß
aber der Fluß kochte über
ich laufe zum Meer
aber das Meer kochte
an dem Tag ...
Dann renne ich zu GOTT ...
Oh Lord, verstecke mich
siehst Du nicht, daß ich bete ...
Aber Gott sagte
Scher Dich zum Teufel
So rannte er zum Teufel,
der hatte aber schon gewartet.
An dem Tag ...
Er lief zu GOTT
Oh Lord, versteck mich
siehst Du nicht, daß ich Dich brauche
Aber Gott sagt
- verstecken?
Wo warst Du ?
Wo warst Du denn, als Du beten hättest sollen?
Sinnerman
(Anm: und Sinnerwoman)
An dem Tag ...
-----------------------
Oh, sinnerman, where you gonna run to?
Where you gonna run to?
All on that day ...
I got to run to the rock
Please hide me
All on that day ...
But the rock cried out
I can't hide you
there all on that day ...
I said - rock what's the matter with you, rock?
Don't you see I need you, rock?
Good Lord, all on that day
So I run to the river, it was boilin'
I run to the sea, it was boilin'
all on that day ...
So I run to the Lord
Please hide me
Lord, don't you see me prayin'?
But the Lord said
go to the Devil
He said, go to the Devil
All on that day ...
So I ran to the Devil
He was waitin'
all on that day ...
He said, hide?
Where were you?
When you oughta have been prayin' ?
Sinnerman, you oughta be prayin'
sinnerman oughta be prayin'
all on that day ...
