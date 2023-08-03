Sinnerman, wo wirst Du hinlaufen

an DEM Tag ...





Ich renne zum Felsen



bitte verstecke mich

Nein, schrie der Felsen



ich kann Dich nicht verstecken





Sagte ich, was ist denn mit Dir los, Felsen

siehst Du nicht, daß ich Dich brauche?

An dem Tag ...







So laufe ich zum Fluß

aber der Fluß kochte über

ich laufe zum Meer

aber das Meer kochte

an dem Tag ...





Dann renne ich zu GOTT ...

Oh Lord, verstecke mich

siehst Du nicht, daß ich bete ...





Aber Gott sagte

Scher Dich zum Teufel





So rannte er zum Teufel,

der hatte aber schon gewartet.

An dem Tag ...





Er lief zu GOTT

Oh Lord, versteck mich

siehst Du nicht, daß ich Dich brauche

Aber Gott sagt

- verstecken?

Wo warst Du ?

Wo warst Du denn, als Du beten hättest sollen?

Sinnerman

(Anm: und Sinnerwoman)



An dem Tag ...





-----------------------





Oh, sinnerman, where you gonna run to?

Where you gonna run to?

All on that day ...





I got to run to the rock

Please hide me

All on that day ...





But the rock cried out

I can't hide you

there all on that day ...





I said - rock what's the matter with you, rock?

Don't you see I need you, rock?





Good Lord, all on that day





So I run to the river, it was boilin'

I run to the sea, it was boilin'

all on that day ...





So I run to the Lord

Please hide me

Lord, don't you see me prayin'?





But the Lord said

go to the Devil

He said, go to the Devil

All on that day ...





So I ran to the Devil

He was waitin'

all on that day ...





He said, hide?

Where were you?

When you oughta have been prayin' ?





Sinnerman, you oughta be prayin'

sinnerman oughta be prayin'

all on that day ...



